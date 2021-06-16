Mailbag: So is the fascist Trump or Biden?

Once again we are treated to a letter to the editor calling Mr. Trump a fascist (“When you’re guilty, you take the Fifth,” June 9).

I doubt very much that the writer was old enough to ever have heard Benito Mussolini on the radio or seen him on a newsreel promoting the virtues of the totalitarian state. His popular appeal and impressive presence could indeed have suggested a similarity between the fascist duce and Trump.

However, the problem lies elsewhere. None of Trump’s policies has had the goal of increasing the power of the central state, which is a fundamental requirement of fascism. Now let’s look at President Biden’s actions and proposals. Most of his ideas and actions so far could easily be summarized as anti-Trump tantrums designed to please the media. Pending before Congress are, in addition, massive measures of vote-buying and tax increases. All of it would have pleased Il Duce.

So who is the fascist?

H.R. Richner

Albany

