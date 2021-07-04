Mailbag: Smokers, do not toss butts outside

On June 27, my husband was out working picking up forest debris around our property in the Vineyard Mountain area.

He found a discarded cigarette butt that had not been there the day before when he raked the same area. Fortunately, because he had cleaned up that area, there were only a few new leaves and fir needles, so just a small area burned and went out. We dodged a major bullet.

Smokers, please do not toss your smoked butts outside anywhere — it pollutes, and, during fire season, can cause horrible damage. Everyone else, make sure that if you know anyone who smokes, you remind them to always dispose of their smoked butts in an ashtray or other safe place. Residents in wooded or other areas that are prone to fire, regularly check your property for potential fire ignition sources.

Judy Hill

Corvallis

