Mailbag: Smith can be relied on for honesty

It would be hard to imagine anybody better qualified for any local political office than Marilyn Smith.

Having known her for some decades, I can see that she really knows the problems of our many local people, and how to go about solving them. She uses ways of working together for peaceful, friendly solutions rather than oppositional approaches that inevitably leave hard feelings.

The last two decades she worked for the city as information officer, which including talking with people about their problems with the city, also attending and recording the council meetings and considering all of those conundrums. She has a terrific memory for everything and can be relied on for honesty. A vote for Marilyn is a vote for the best government possible.

Evedene Bennett

Albany

