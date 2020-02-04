Mailbag: Slow burn over insurance costs

I’m writing this letter to the editor to express my frustration. My health insurance rates have skyrocketed! I have always bought insurance and felt it was important. Now I’m not so sure. The phrase “Killing the host” comes to mind.

Let me explain. My husband's work gets a new insurance company every two years. This year my premium went from $550 to $900 a month! I inquired about Cover Oregon, but I missed open enrollment. Also, his work offering me insurance means I can’t have Cover Oregon. Paying more is just not an option.

I went to my first Health Care for All Oregon meeting. I believe in what this group is doing. I know there is a tie-in to political contributions, the insurance industry, the medical industry and the pharmaceutical industry. I would like to see more progress on campaign contribution reform. A large part of the problem is that corporations are considered people. Can they really buy politicians? Is our republic going to fail because our individuals (real people) are so apathetic? I’m worried that we are too similar to the frog in the slowly heating pot of water.