Mailbag: Slavery is part of our history

I have to admire Larry Ciaffoni (Mailbag, June 26) for risking being called a racist for bringing some common sense to the resistance by Black people to the police and the disastrous consequences.

I too had an unfortunate interaction with an angry policeman. I was in the wrong, but I thought the cop went overboard with his verbal abuse, so I pushed back verbally. When he threatened to arrest me, I shut up and let him have his way. I was humiliated, but I didn’t fight him, I didn’t get choked and I didn’t get shot.

Protesters in Corvallis and Eugene are gathering nearly daily, protesting against Black discrimination by whites, with a sign that says “Silence Is Violence.” I don’t want people to think I’m violent, so I’m speaking out and saying this statement is complete nonsense. Now I hope you ultraliberals are happy.

These protesters are getting a minor thrill by standing in the street, blocking traffic, pretending they are in Alabama in the ‘60s. The cops stay away and don’t enforce the laws, figuring, probably correctly, that the protesters wills just go away in a few hours and so avoid any conflict.