Mailbag: Skarlatos is paying himself to run
Mailbag: Skarlatos is paying himself to run

I didn’t vote for Alek Skarlatos in 2020, but in 2022, there’s yet another reason to oppose him: his illegal campaign finance dealings.

The Associated Press reports that after losing his bid for Congress in 2020, Skarlatos founded what he is calling a nonprofit organization claiming to help veterans. However, all this nonprofit has ever done is accept an illegal transfer of $93,000 from Skaraltos’ campaign account. To make matters worse, Skarlatos refunded his campaign $65,000 months later, but there’s still $28,000 missing.

With no evidence that the money was used to help veterans, the only logical conclusion is that the money was used to help one veteran: Alek Skarlatos.

The article also raises other serious issues highlighted in his finance disclosures and campaign finance records, including Skarlatos’ significant increase in personal income this year. A disclosure he recently submitted showed that he has made $78,000 already in 2021, but Alek reported making only $20,000 in 2020 and $40,000 in 2018. That’s a big difference.

In addition to funneling money between his campaign and dark-money Super PAC, Skarlatos has received mileage reimbursements of over $43,000, claiming to have driven more than 74,000 miles while running for congress in our 17,000-square-mile congressional district. In other words, it seems that Alek Skarlatos is stealing $71,000 from his supporters and the veterans he is claiming to help. He is paying himself to run for congress, and that is illegal and should be disqualifying.

Robert Finnan

Corvallis

 

