Mailbag: Skarlatos is paying himself to run

I didn’t vote for Alek Skarlatos in 2020, but in 2022, there’s yet another reason to oppose him: his illegal campaign finance dealings.

The Associated Press reports that after losing his bid for Congress in 2020, Skarlatos founded what he is calling a nonprofit organization claiming to help veterans. However, all this nonprofit has ever done is accept an illegal transfer of $93,000 from Skaraltos’ campaign account. To make matters worse, Skarlatos refunded his campaign $65,000 months later, but there’s still $28,000 missing.

With no evidence that the money was used to help veterans, the only logical conclusion is that the money was used to help one veteran: Alek Skarlatos.

The article also raises other serious issues highlighted in his finance disclosures and campaign finance records, including Skarlatos’ significant increase in personal income this year. A disclosure he recently submitted showed that he has made $78,000 already in 2021, but Alek reported making only $20,000 in 2020 and $40,000 in 2018. That’s a big difference.