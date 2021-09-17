Mailbag: Show respect by getting vaccinated

As a retired physician who practiced pulmonary and critical care medicine for more than 30 years in the intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, I can attest to the hard work and sacrifices made by the nurses, ancillary staff and physicians caring for COVID-19 patients, over 90 percent of whom are unvaccinated.

I applaud the wisdom and courage of Gov. Brown and President Biden for their institution of vaccine mandates, despite the political attacks they are being subjected to. To those who are already vaccinated, I say “Thank you.” To the unvaccinated, I ask you to think about the dedicated clinic and hospital staff who work so hard and sacrifice so much to provide care during this pandemic. Show them some respect. Get vaccinated.