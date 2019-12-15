Mailbag: Shine a light on corruption

What to make of the impeachment inquiry and, probably soon, impeachment charges and trial? We all now know what Trump did in Ukraine, and the House of Representatives looks likely to impeach him for it. That will set up a trial in the Senate, which is very unlikely to remove him from office.

Given the likely outcome, should Congress even bother with impeachment? On one hand it won't result in conviction and removal from office, so perhaps it's all a waste of time. On the other hand, you can't just let it slide— Trump made US military aid contingent on Ukraine doing him a private favor, and that's not OK. Corruption is an infection that must be stamped out at every opportunity or it grows into a monster.

In the end I think the outcome will be about right: a bright light will get shined on the corruption, hopefully stopping anything similar in the future, but at this point it's not bad enough that Trump should be removed. And that's exactly where we'll end up.

Wat Mellinger

Corvallis

