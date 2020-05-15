Mailbag: Sherrie Sprenger has my vote

I take my right to vote very seriously and carefully consider the candidates!
It is not often you find someone willing to sacrifice their time to engage the process of democracy, vigorously and with honesty and intelligence.
Sherrie Spenger has an impeccable reputation; she is a very strong person who has campaigned never once degrading her opponent.
Sherrie Sprenger has my vote and will be a great county commissioner for Linn County.
George Dern
Sweet Home
