Mailbag: Shame on you for casting doubt

I have just read about the Linn County Commissioners’ questioning of the management of the Beachie Creek Fire in the Opal Creek Wilderness at its early stages.

On Aug. 17, my husband and I began a 10-day camping trip at Olallie Lake. We had to travel Highway 22 past Detroit Lake to get there. Having heard about a fire in that area and an increase in traffic due to a warning issued by the U.S. Forest Service, I called the USFS Ranger Station near Detroit Lake to make sure Olallie was a safe place to go camping.

They told me that with three helicopters and a sizable crew fighting what was then just a 10-acre fire, there was no reason not to go. During our 10-day stay, we did see smoke from the White River Fire, at a distance from the lake.

We did not, however, see smoke from the Opal Creek area, even when we climbed to two different peaks in that lake basin while staying there. They were effectively fighting that fire until the crazy east winds set in on Sept. 7.