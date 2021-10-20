 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Shame on those who applauded statement
Mailbag: Shame on those who applauded statement

So Tara Gibson declared at the Oct. 14 Greater Albany Public Schools Board meeting that requiring the wearing of masks was akin to being forced to wear a yellow Star of David during the Holocaust.

Really? I have frequently heard this statement made by anti-maskers, but to hear the foster care liaison for GAPS say it is appalling. What other outrageous statements have come from her on social media, etc.? It scares me to think that she is dealing on a daily basis with such a vulnerable group of children while having this mindset. To those who applauded her, shame on you.

Betty Shelton

Albany

 

