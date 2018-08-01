Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The front page of Sports for July 21 showed four big crybabies kneeling during the national anthem. they play football for the Miami Dolphins. They make a big salary, the kind we would love to make: have a big beautiful homes, drive real nice cars, live in the greatest country in the world. And yet, they disgrace us by kneeling.

The four of you are so lucky in so many ways. For one, if i was owner of the Dolphins, I'd fire all four of you and give you each a one-way ticket to whichever country you want to go.

Again, shame on the four of you.

William Rissen

Albany (July 23)

