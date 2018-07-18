In reference to Don Drum's letter regarding "the good, bad, ugly about unions" (Mailbag, July 10), I'd like to set the record straight about a couple of things.
First, Mr. Drum is correct that unions have given us the middle class in the United States with living wages, safer working conditions, health benefits and vacations, sick days, and a more level playing field.
I would disagree that it is bad that unions are political. In this country, a woman's body is political. Families (now) are political. The environment is political. If unions weren't political, they would not be able to achieve much of what they are able to do. The right candidate can make a world of difference. Whether the candidate is Democrat, Republican, Independent, Socialist — it doesn't matter. Only that they support unions as a right and benefit to our country.
My union, SEIU 503 in Oregon, does not use dues for political reasons. Our dues are used only for resources which benefit our members (and non-members) at the bargaining table. We are also able to provide hardship monies during a strike if necessary. We do, however, have a completely voluntary fund into which members can donate money for the politics necessary to keep our union thriving.
Are unions perfect? No, of course not. But they are absolutely necessary to help balance the egregious practices of capitalism by people who really do not care about the world they live in.
Leonora Rianda
Albany (July 11)
