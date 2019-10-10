2019 marks a very significant year for us here in Linn County and especially Albany. The first major event of 1919 was American Legion Post 10 being chartered and with it the significant contributions it has made over the last century and continues to make to this day.
The other significant event of 1919 was the observance of Armistice Day. We have for the last 100 years honored the men and women who have served and sacrificed in order that the free world would remain free.
Veterans Day will soon be upon us and I would ask all who read this to step up and take part in honoring our nation's veterans. We are the granddaddy of them all and we owe it to our veterans and ourselves to be a part of this significant observance. Of utmost importance is the Memorial Service at Timber Linn Memorial Park. I do hope to see you there.
Louie White
Lebanon (Oct. 7)