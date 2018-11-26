It appears the insatiable appetite of government for more and more money will never end. The Nov. 20 D-H article on the Corvallis City Council’s revenue proposals bears this out.
Make no mistake, these so called “service fees” are really just taxes on property owners. Oregon Statute ORS 310.140(1)(i) defines an “incurred charge” (service fee) as a charge imposed by government upon a property owner, that can be controlled or avoided by the property owner because the owner has direct control over the quantity of the service used; or services are provided at the request of the property owner. By contrast ORS 310.140(1)(s) “tax on property” is defined as any tax, fee, or charge imposed by government upon property owners as a direct result of ownership of property.
It’s pretty clear that these “service fees” are really just increased taxes. Unless, of course, Corvallis only plans on billing those property owners when the police or fire department render service at your specific property. The pat answer that cities often give is that the entire community benefits from increased police or fire service. Maybe, but why not fund the departments entire cost through the city’s general fund?
Also shocking is that the Corvallis School district supports the $4,000 a month extra expense they will bear. Now, remember that schools are funded with tax money from you. And the constant drum beat around the state is that schools are underfunded. But, apparently, Corvallis has extra money just sitting around. Also realize that this amounts to a double dipping of sorts. You the taxpayer get to pay for these “service fees” twice, once on the water bill and once on your property school taxes. Think on it.
John Robinson
Albany (Nov. 25)