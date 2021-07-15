Mailbag: Senior Dog Rescue grateful for help

Senior Dog Rescue of Oregon would like to extend its gratitude to PetSmart in Corvallis.

PetSmart has been such a generous donor of food, toys and other dog products to our organization. This helps us give our senior dogs a more comfortable life.

We provide these supplies to our many wonderful foster families who care for the dogs while they wait for their new forever homes. Sometimes it is the first time these dogs have ever had a bed or toys, as they often come from abusive situations and haven’t had the chance to ever experience this. We also offer new leashes, collars and beds to the people who adopt our babies.

We would like to give a special shout-out to Hunter at PetSmart, who is an amazing ambassador for our dogs and heads up these donations. Thanks, Hunter and the whole cheerleading staff at PetSmart, for your ongoing support and positive attitudes.

We all love our senior dogs.

One by one, until there are none.

Cat Newsheller, vice president

Senior Dog Rescue of Oregon

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0