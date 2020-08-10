Mailbag: Send legislative candidates to Salem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I write this, more than 150,000 Americans have been killed by COVID-19. The president dismisses systemic racism. And more than 30,000,000 Americans have lost their jobs.

Nov. 3 will be a referendum on this dismal state of affairs and the political philosophies that got us here.

As we work to turn this around, I encourage everyone to pay attention to those asking to represent Benton County in the Oregon legislature. We’re lucky that Dan Rayfield is willing to return to Salem. But the other three incumbents running for reelection embody the divisive anti-science, anti-government ideology that got us into this awful mess.

One has been a leader of an anti-immigrant hate group. One tried to pit Oregonians against each other, saying we “should be furious” at those with differing views. One infamously threatened to shoot Oregon State Police officers.

And all three robbed Benton County of a voice when they went AWOL rather than face a vote they might lose. These are not people who are going to help beat the pandemic, recover our economy, confront systemic racism or tackle any other difficult problem with courage, reason and good faith.