Mailbag: Send a thank-you note to police

In a time when it is fashionable to cry out for defunding our police and condemn every officer, I want to take a stand for our local police department.
In the 12 years we have lived here, I have seen many enormously dedicated and hardworking officers do best to do an often thankless, dangerous and straining job.
Be it the officer who investigates a terrible case of elder abuse for a long time or the officer who pulled over our son speeding and, instead of giving him a ticket, requested an essay to be written by him on the topic of safe driving (sent the same night at 2:30 a.m., footnotes and sources included, so I guess one could say he made an impact …).
I do not want to live in a town without well-staffed and fully funded 24/7 police availability, and I highly doubt a majority of our population disagrees. I want our officers and police staff to be supported and valued.
Over and over I have heard from police staff “nobody hates a bad cop as much as a good cop,” and I believe them. The absolute majority of our police here and in general are very decent and dedicated human beings who do a great job and so very often show great restrain and self-discipline when being spat at and insulted.
If you feel the same, I encourage you to send a letter of thanks to your local police department. It will surely be met with gratefulness.
Annette Sievert
Corvallis
