I understand that the government is shut down. I understand people will lose money. I know that it is Christmas, and I'm praying for a Christmas miracle that this will end with the president backing down.
In case he doesn't, for the love of all that is good and American, I urge Senators Merkley and Wyden to not give that man $5 billion! I am begging my elected officials to do the right thing! Look at history, it is repeating, we must learn from it. Donald Trump will not stop unless he is stopped!
I want my children to grow up in a free America, my America where the rich pay their fair share, healthcare and schooling is free. We used to be the leaders of the free world and we do not have the time that Germany had to rebuild and save our planet. There is far too much at stake to allow this fanatical man to throw his tantrum and have our world plunged into chaos.
I am no longer an angry American, but a scared one. It is my patriotic duty to protect my country from terror and to speak out against injustice, as I believe it is also Sen. Merkley's and Sen. Wyden’s job. Please save our America.
Evelina Fuentes-Owens
Albany (Dec. 24)