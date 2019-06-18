It is do-or-die time for the Clean Energy Jobs Bill. We have heard dire warnings about possible job loss, corporate flight, and higher gas prices. We also hear that this bill will stimulate the economy locally and globally. Will there be negative consequences of the program? Undoubtedly. Will the positives outweigh the negatives? Unquestionably. Can the negatives be mitigated by future legislative or administrative actions? Of course.
And if we don’t start down the road to fight climate change now, the results for us all will likely be catastrophic, if not in this generation, then in the next. The cost to farmers of increasingly frequent extreme weather events has already begun to rise. Along the coast, fish catches are already declining owing to climate change. Tree growth will also decline and wildfires will increase, with direct consequences for the timber economy and for tourism.
We must take the broad view, and put the long-term interests of Oregonians and the world above our own self-interest, It’s a small price to pay to help stave off worldwide disaster especially since the negative consequences of this bill cited by the naysayers may never come to pass. We need this bill now.
Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis-Albany, supports this bill. I urge you to write Sen. Peter Courtney, president of the Senate, and two key senators, Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay and Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, to encourage them to get on the right side of history and give this bill their wholehearted support.
Paul Harcombe
Albany (June 17)