Mailbag: Senate makes sham of impeachment trial

The Republican Senate “trial” is now underway, and it looks like the GOP senators will be voting not to allow any documents, any evidence, any witnesses or any justice. While they should be hearing the merits of the case, they are instead using the process to deny any semblance of fairness.

Trump cherishes his relationships with world dictators, and has as much as admitted that he would love to be one himself. With the help of his Republican (read: Trump-ugly-can) supporters, our democracy is losing anything resembling viability or ethics.

Will the American people be happy with the verdict of this kangaroo court? I’m guessing the right-wing half of our populace will be happy; at least until they wake up one day and realize that they are living in a dictatorship that they themselves enabled.

Mitch Scheele

Albany

