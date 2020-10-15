Mailbag: Selfish behavior is unconscionable

My husband and I witnessed a near tragedy while driving south past the Saturday farmers market in Albany.

We were in the right-hand lane behind a car that had stopped to allow pedestrians to cross in the crosswalk. Suddenly a white car drove past us in the left lane and plowed through the crosswalk, narrowly missing the pedestrians. About a block further down the street, we pulled up beside the same car and saw that the young woman driving was on her cell phone.

She continued staring at her phone for the next few blocks until my husband honked at her and motioned to put her phone down. It is important to remember that while driving through town on Ellsworth or Lyon streets, if a car in one lane has stopped for pedestrians, all drivers must stop until they have crossed safely.

And for heaven’s sake, put your phone down while driving and stop risking causing an accident, or worse, injuring or killing someone. Such selfish behavior is unconscionable.

Jesse McManus

Albany

