Mailbag: Self-financing limits outside influence

In the televised Democratic candidate debates, other candidates attacked Michael Bloomberg as “buying the presidency.“ I am not sure what the difference is between spending your own money and money that contributors donate. I would think the candidate accepting money from donations would obligate that candidate to favor the donated parties' requests at some future time.

So can someone tell me where a loyalty to the population would be? The guy who accepts big donations where future favors might occur, or the one who has no obligations to donors?

Chuck Leland

Albany

