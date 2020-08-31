Mailbag: Seems Corvallis has abundance of funds

Apparently, our city has sufficient funds to host the bridge, keep it maintained over the long haul, and maybe even pay for getting trails, etc., built and maintained to reach the bridge! That, of course, is only if the Oregon Department of Transportation will pay for moving it!

I am happy to know that the city has these funds and so will not be asking for more levies to be funded. It seems Corvallis has an abundance of funds, so the police, libraries, fire department and other city services should not need additional funding if we can afford to keep an old bridge. Gosh, hope we don’t need to care for the homeless!