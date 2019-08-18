It’s ironic that most conservatives want to apply a literal, or originalist, interpretation to the Constitution in every regard except the Second Amendment. The framers feared a standing army because it might seek to overthrow the government. Furthermore, the fledgling Republic could not support a national army. However, the challenges of independence, civil discontent, and danger on the frontiers dictated some form of self-defense. Since the nation was largely still subject to local or state governance rather than federal, it made perfect sense to encourage the formation of militias for the protection of the civilian population and the wealth of citizens.
The agrarian populace was already armed with the weaponry of the day and having these erstwhile “militiamen” maintain and store their own arms made perfect sense. After all, the weapon used to hunt game or put down a sick animal could as easily be used to defend the homestead, village, or state. There was no need to pay for expensive armories or depots for the storage and maintenance of arms.
We are a long way from the late 18th century. I simply cannot buy an argument for civilians to have access to assault weapons, high capacity magazines, silencers, body armor, and military-grade ammunition. I also cannot buy mental health as an excuse. Mental health in this country is a problem, as it is in the rest of the world. The difference between us and the rest of the industrialized world is that we choose to arm our mentally ill.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (Aug. 15)