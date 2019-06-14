I’m writing to express my desire to see traffic controls for vehicles that travel on Scravel Hill Road.
I live on this road, and I have seen a dramatic increase in traffic over the last 24 years. Since repairs were made a few years ago near the railroad tracks at the junction of Scravel Hill Road and Jefferson Highway, there has been an enormous increase in use of the road by large, heavy trucks carrying gravel, rock, and concrete. Semitrucks and trucks with triple-trailers often drive along the road. This is a country road not built to handle heavy weights and high-speed traffic. It is also a road with hundreds of houses built along it. Many residents must back out of their driveways onto the road. Speeding vehicles are a problem, some of them going 70 mph. A driver was cited for driving 80 mph on the road. There is a safety issue here. It is common for cars and large pickups to drive 70 miles an hour, but the speed limit is 45. And of course, fast-moving vehicles are very noisy. It would be helpful to see a weight limit for trucks, as well as a speed limit of 40 miles per hour.
Scravel Hill Road is not a freeway, although it has been designated as a freeway bypass when the freeway is closed. In recent years this little country road has become a road that is unsafe for residents.
Rolf McEwen
Albany (June 13)