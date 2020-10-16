Mailbag: Scorvo cares for Oregon, Oregonians

I’m voting for Sean Scorvo for Oregon House District 23.

I’ve met Sean and he impressed me as a real leader for our district. You can see by his campaign website (seanscorvo.com) and his Facebook campaign (Sean Scorvo for State Representative HD23) that he has a refreshingly honest approach.

Sean is a retired emergency room physician and a native Oregonian, and is now in a startup company to bring much-needed broadband internet to rural Western communities.

Sean is in favor of campaign finance reform, and explains how the incumbent can collect and use campaign money from large national and multinational corporations. The incumbent could not possibly need all that money to campaign in the gerrymandered rural HD23. Instead, he funnels money to other candidates who can then say they did not take money from Big Tobacco or Big Oil or extreme right-wing groups, for example.

The incumbent also gets personal money from some of the same corporations because they donate money to anti-union and anti-immigrant foundations that have him on their board of directors. This is all legal in Oregon, and that should change.

Sean is a very capable person, and he cares deeply for Oregon and for rural Oregonians. Vote for Sean Scorvo!