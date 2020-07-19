Mailbag: Scofflaw troopers should be fired

Mailbag: Scofflaw troopers should be fired

{{featured_button_text}}

These four officers (the Oregon State Police troopers who reportedly refused to wear face masks in a Corvallis coffee shop on July 1) showed a callous disregard for the law, at a time when the whole nation is calling for police reform. They have no business being policemen in our community and should all be terminated immediately. Imagine what they might do when there are no cameras.

Sickening behavior, and it is time to remove them permanently.

Tim Abbott

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News