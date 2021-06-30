Mailbag: Scientific work should continue

In the letter titled “COVID-19 response is an epic failure” (Mailbag, June 22), the argument was made that the “public policy disaster” was caused by “the self-serving scientific establishment,” the fear-generating media reports, and politicians.

While admitting that the direct mortality impact was real, especially for the elderly, it claimed to put it in the proper perspective: that the mortality rate was statistically insignificant, especially when balanced against the impact the policies had on the economy and job losses.

How can we already forget that the pandemic put a huge stress on our health care system, and that thousands of health care workers and first responders lost their lives caring for the 600,000 dead victims and the millions more debilitated by this unpredictable virus? How can one still say things would be OK had we just taken sensible precautions to protect seniors, when the virus knows no age or spatial boundaries?

That laissez-faire approach was tried in Sweden, and not only it did not work, it didn’t shield the country from economic setback either, while some countries were able to control the pandemic and their economies by applying early strict public health measures and temporary lockdowns.