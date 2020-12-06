Mailbag: Science is, indeed, motivating policies

In response to the letter by Luke Yamaguchi in the Nov. 29 edition: Please identify your sources and quote actual studies.

If you had gone to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, updated Nov. 20, you would see that “multi-layer cloth masks block the release of exhaled respiratory particles into the environment.” Also that “upwards of 80% blockage has been achieved in human experiments with cloth masks, in some studies performing on par with surgical masks as barriers for source control.”

The CDC recommends the use of multiple layers of material with higher thread count, and says that “seven studies have confirmed the benefit of universal masking.” When in doubt, use an N-95 mask with no valves.

Mr. Yamaguchi did not name the studies, nor did he seem to get his information on the CDC from its actual website. Merely saying “cloth masks and other mask types” is vague and misleading. Every website I looked at recommends the use of masks (see above), social distancing and washing hands as a means for keeping safe. In other words, science is, indeed, motivating current policies!

Rebecca Stillwell