Mailbag: Schools could be named after trees

It is disappointing to read about the Corvallis School District’s decision to change the names of three elementary schools named for prominent leaders.
Narrow-minded people now appear to be judging good people for their personal opinions instead of their achievements.
These former presidents were not born as racists. They developed their opinions under the influence of their family, peers and community. For example, Woodrow Wilson was born in Virginia and raised in Southern states during the Civil War and the postwar years before he became a university president and governor in New Jersey.
An American president is just an elected public official who is responsible for meeting the needs and interests of American citizens. The social integration between different ethnic peoples was not in the interest of the American public back in their days many years ago.
Today it is different, as people of various backgrounds have to get along. However, erasing historical figures does not solve anything because we still have other references to remember them.
Some people might not accept renaming the schools after people from other ethnic groups because we might find something bad about them later. For example, the FBI found things about Martin Luther King to indicate that he was not that divine.
I suggest the school district’s committee use geographical or environmental words for new names. Hoover School could become Timberhill School. Jefferson School could become Cloverland School. Wilson School could become Satinwood School or some other name for a tree.
Stephen M. Shields
Corvallis
