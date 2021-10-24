Mailbag: Schools complete project assessment

Good things are happening at Lebanon Community Schools that we wanted to share.

First, the school year is in full swing and we are glad to have our students back in the classroom.

Second, we completed an assessment to identify improvements and projects needed at our school facilities, including the Lebanon Community Pool. That report is available on our website.

This summer we surveyed community members to identify funding priorities. Large-scale maintenance projects and improving safety and security systems topped the list. There also was strong support to add space to expand preschool programs for young families, and renovate the pool.

We will apply to the state for a grant to help offset the cost of these capital projects. The grant is contingent on local matching funds being raised through a voter-approved bond. With the grant, the bond is projected to be $60 per year ($5 per month) for the average homeowner. We will continue to share information as it becomes available.

Good schools are a cornerstone of a thriving community. Your support of our staff and students makes this possible, and we are grateful.

Mike Martin, chair

Lebanon Community Schools

