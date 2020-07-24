Mailbag: School district has to abide by ODE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The Oregon Department of Education announced that it would leave the decision on how to open schools up to individual districts.”

This sentence is absolutely true — in the sense that a tenant has the right to do whatever they want with their apartment, as long as the landlord approves it. While the Oregon Department of Education is providing guidance on how schools should operate regarding COVID-19, what’s being left out is that it is also setting requirements.

For example, ODE has guidance that recommends that students in grades 6 through 12 wear masks, but ODE also requires that students are offered instruction even if they choose not to wear a mask. In other words, the local school district cannot enforce this recommendation.

I have encountered a lot of parents who are frustrated with their local school districts, and do not understand that a lot of decisions they are frustrated with are coming from the ODE. I suggest that every parent read the “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” document put out by the ODE. Within it, one will see all of the requirements the local school districts are working under.