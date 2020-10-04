Mailbag: School construction will cost more

Corvallis, hold onto your wallets. Remember the $200 million school construction program sold to voters in May 2018? All indications are that it will cost more — millions more.

The 2018 Corvallis School Board resolution said “… costs… are estimated to be not more than $199,916,925,” and voters approved that amount of bonds.

The Corvallis School District has raised approximately $197 million. It sold $160 million in bonds at above-market interest rates (receiving $29 million in premium) and has earned $8 million in interest on the money.

One might think the $200 million project is almost fully funded. Not so fast.

The board chair says bond sale premium and interest are considered “additional funds (not from Corvallis residents)” and “essentially found money that is a wonderful bonus to the district.” This money will be used when costs exceed the original estimates.

The district plans to issue another $40 million of bonds. Voters gave them authority to do this, but should they? Is it in the community’s best interest?