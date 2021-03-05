Mailbag: School board members impressive

In the last two years, I’ve sat in on lobby days for Stand for Children, both in Salem and virtually this year, with Corvallis School Board members Sami Al-Abdrubbah and Luhui Whitebear, and Vince Adams a year ago.

It’s not just that I admire and respect all three for their efforts, but I’ve been so impressed witnessing firsthand their focus on improving the lives of all kids in Corvallis schools. We are extremely fortunate as a community to have such caring, passionate and knowledgeable people serving on the school board. Corvallis voters should look forward to voting and returning all three to the school board in the May 18th special election.