Mailbag: SB 5514 huge win for public schools

Earlier this month, Oregon Democrats proposed a record spending budget of $9.3 Billion for K-12 schools. This 2021-2023 budget, SB 5514, was passed on the 14th by the Joint Ways and Means Committee. It will go into effect July 1, 2021. This is a huge win for public schools in Oregon and needs to be celebrated because just a year ago, at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was projected we would have budget cuts of around $4.4 billion for public schools. We need to take this as a wakeup call and continue advocating for our schools who we entrust with educating our kids.

Historically, Oregon has had one of the lowest high school graduation rates. This is troubling for families who are doing their best to rear their children so they can form their own families who contribute society. If education falls apart due to lack of funding, kids will be inhibited from obtaining their diplomas and finding a job.

As a student studying Human Services at OSU, I reflect on my experiences through K-12. I was fortunate enough to attend a high school with many well-funded resources to help us successfully graduate. Unfortunately, not every school is this robust and it shows here in Oregon.

Let us use this opportunity of passing SB 5514 to bring more awareness towards the funding our schools so desperately need. Let us invest in our kids. They are our future.