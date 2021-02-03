Mailbag: Savings should not be diverted

In a country that has the largest incarceration rate of any in the world, reducing the number of residents in Oregon prisons is a good thing. The governor reports that the money saved will be invested in education, behavioral health, housing and substance use recovery.

Although all of these programs are meritorious, the financial savings resulting from prison closing must be invested in programs that will further reduce Oregon’s prison population, such as mental and substance use recovery, training and transitional housing. It should not be diverted back to the general fund or to other programs such as education, however meritorious they may be.