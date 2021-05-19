 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Save us from the agony of a recall
Mailbag: Save us from the agony of a recall

Rep. Mike Nearman: You have embarrassed me and my fellow citizens in Oregon District 23 by colluding with the violent demonstrators who breached our state capitol building and threatened the health and safety of our elected representatives.

You must resign your position immediately. We deserve to be represented by an individual who solves problems through respectful civil discourse, not through violent extremism. Please save us all from the agony of a recall election and do the right thing now.

Joseph Postman and Lois Olund

Philomath

 

