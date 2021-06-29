Mailbag: Samaritan needs to pay a living wage

I recently read a letter describing the wonderful care received at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

It’s wonderful that this patient appreciated and acknowledged the fantastic care they got! This same letter also made me wonder if Samaritan is going to be able to keep providing patient care experiences like that. At both the Corvallis and Albany hospitals, new contracts with the Service Employees International Union have been negotiated for several months, with no end in sight.

Members of SEIU include certified nurse’s aides, housekeepers, nutritional services, emergency room technicians, sterile processing and many other classifications besides these. They are some of the lowest-paid workers in the hospital, but their jobs are essential to the running of these hospitals.

Samaritan doesn’t seem to have any desire to retain these essential workers, though. This self-insured company that has the ability to control the prices of the medical care it provides has stated that it once again wants to raise the cost of the insurance and deductibles to their employees, while providing only a few pennies for a raise.