Mailbag: Samaritan Advantage bills don't add up

My health insurer is Samaritan Medicare Advantage, a subsidiary of Samaritan Health. It is a profit-driven private company organized as an HMO, contracting with the federal government to administer Medicare benefits.

Medicare Advantage plans are notorious—as reported in national media—for bloating their payments from Medicare with expensive but medically unnecessary treatments and services. They are also notorious for “surprise billings” directly to the patient, to pad their Medicare income.

Samaritan Medicare Advantage avoids neither practice.

In the recent past I’ve received two cortisone injections. The first was done at Hope Orthopedics in Salem. The injection was done quickly in the examination room by a physician’s assistant. The charges included $190 for the office call, $271 for the injection procedure and $28 for the medication. The total was $461, and my copay was $35.84.

I had the second injection done at Samaritan Health, under Samaritan Medicare Advantage billing. I was sent to a hospital in Albany, where first an X-ray was taken. Then I was taken to an operating room where an MD performed the injection, assisted by an RN.

Here are the costs according to the billing I received from Samaritan Medicare Advantage. “Ambulatory Surgery": $305. “Radiology—Diagnostic": $440. “Medical/Surgical Supplies and Devices": $79.48—for the syringe, I suppose. “Pharmacy”: $317.34. The total came to $1,141.82.

My copay, in the form of a “surprise billing,” came to $216.08.

The need is acute for single-payer universal health care, freed from the corrupting urgency of the profit motive.

Richard Behan

Corvallis

Samaritan Health Services responds: 

Samaritan is committed to answering questions that patients have about the bills they receive. Although privacy laws do not allow for the discussion of a particular patient’s bills, there are many factors that can impact how health care services are billed. For example, whether a procedure is performed in a doctor’s office or a hospital. However, the details of a patient’s insurance coverage are outlined in the patient’s insurance plan. We always recommend that if a patient is concerned or has questions about the charges on their medical billing statement to call the Samaritan Regional Billing Office at 800-640-5339 or for questions pertaining to their Samaritan Medicare Advantage plan coverage and out-of-pocket calculations to contact a customer service representative at 800-832-4580.

