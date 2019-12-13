Mailbag: Samaritan ad seems out of touch

The Dec. 4 Gazette-Times included an ad from Samaritan Health Services and two of its medical providers. The ad featured a young woman in an off-the-shoulder red dress and silver stilettos, and exhorted, “Give yourself the gift of confidence.” The source of this confidence? Laser hair removal and a prescription (!) drug for “fuller lashes.”

We do a lot of things to look nice and make us feel pretty. To those who want to do hair removal and take a drug for their eyelashes, go for it. I hope you consider it money well spent. But, of course, we all know that confidence, real confidence, comes from more substantial places: a loving family, true friendship, spiritual practice, academic accomplishment, participation in sports, civic engagement, the list goes on.

Reflect for a moment on the confident women you know. The chances are great that they inspire confidence even if they don’t have full eyelashes. The Samaritan ad seems right out of an early 1960s “Mad Men” campaign. We are on the cusp of 2020. I hope Samaritan can join us there.

Rosemary Mannix

Corvallis

