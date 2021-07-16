Mailbag: Salute our flag with hand on heart

Our country was founded on hopes and dreams, and now it’s been shattered, or so it seems.
Christian values are dismissed with little recall, like believing in God means nothing at all. We allow politicians to change all the rules. Or not teaching true history in so many schools. We look the other way when things get tough, allowing America to weaken, not saying “Enough!” Did we start finding strength this Independence Day, bowing our heads and starting to pray for the United States to remain strong and free?
We must take a stand. I hope you agree, for love of this country. Here’s how to start: by saluting our flag with your hand on your heart.
Mary Betts
Foster