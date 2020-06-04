Mailbag: Safety and health, or fire up voters?

I read that the president is threatening to move the Republican National Committee out of North Carolina if that state’s governor doesn’t acquiesce and fully open up the state for a large — 50,000-person — political convention.

Hmm ... conventioneers, support staff, news media, concessions all crammed into an arena — many who will likely follow the president’s example and refuse to wear a mask or respect social distance protocols. Isn’t this how the virus was originally spread — through sporting events, concerts and large gatherings? Sounds like a recipe for continuing disaster. I wonder … is the president more interested in the safety and health of Americans or the chance to fire up his voting base?