Mailbag: Safer for everyone if you wear a mask

Why should I care about your vaccination status or masking? And why should you care about mine? Is this about personal freedom or about public health risks when one of us refuses vaccination and masking?

The real problem with not being vaccinated and not wearing a mask is that it is easier for you to get infected with a serious case of covid. You say you can accept that risk. However, more infections mean more opportunity for the virus to create new variants like the delta variant we're dealing with now. And some new variants, like the delta variant, will be more dangerous for everyone, perhaps even overcoming our vaccination protection.

So it is safest for everyone if we all protect ourselves from the virus by vaccination and masking. Then the virus has too few people to infect and little opportunity to produce new variants. Even if you think that vaccination and masking are your own decision, affecting only your own body, when avoiding these precautions, you give the virus more opportunity to affect the rest of us.

This is the way we'll get out of the pandemic — everyone eligible should get the vaccine; everyone should mask in public.

Bill Evenson

Corvallis

