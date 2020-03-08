Mailbag: Safe Camp offers benefits for all

The Safe Camp model is a good alternative for Corvallis and its people who have no roofs over their heads and are forced to set up tents or tarps wherever they can find and compete for space. These people are often forced to move by law enforcement officers (employed to protect all of us, housed and unhoused). The people move somewhere else, and the cycle starts anew.
The illegal and unsafe temporary camps place the campers at risk for violence and robbery that accompany frequent displacement and inability to safeguard personal belongings. Safe Camp decreases the burden on law enforcement by winding down the cycles of evictions, re-encampments, robberies and disturbances of the peace.
The opportunity that is developing through Safe Place and Safe Camp is that people can begin to get settled, safe and connected with agencies that can give them access to needed services such as health care, social support and permanent housing.
The temporary shelter area is part of the mission of First Congregational UCC Corvallis and, therefore, compatible with the remainder of the adjacent church use. The church is proposing no development — no permanent buildings, structures or improvements that would interfere with future urban density residential development. Regulated temporary shelter provides greater safety for all residents, both those residing in temporary shelters and those in the surrounding community.
The theme of all the major religions is to take care of “the other.” In doing so we take care of ourselves.
Michael Huntington
Corvallis