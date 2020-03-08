Mailbag: Safe Camp offers benefits for all

The Safe Camp model is a good alternative for Corvallis and its people who have no roofs over their heads and are forced to set up tents or tarps wherever they can find and compete for space. These people are often forced to move by law enforcement officers (employed to protect all of us, housed and unhoused). The people move somewhere else, and the cycle starts anew.

The illegal and unsafe temporary camps place the campers at risk for violence and robbery that accompany frequent displacement and inability to safeguard personal belongings. Safe Camp decreases the burden on law enforcement by winding down the cycles of evictions, re-encampments, robberies and disturbances of the peace.

The opportunity that is developing through Safe Place and Safe Camp is that people can begin to get settled, safe and connected with agencies that can give them access to needed services such as health care, social support and permanent housing.

