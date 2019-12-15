Mailbag: Sad times in America

Democracy is in danger! We have a president who refuses to live by constitutional rules. He is acting like a traitor to the American Way. Trump has gained his power through the people he bribed by promises and intimidation: promises to his base and intimidation to everyone who opposes his ideas. I’m beginning to think that our country has a large number of people who are dishonest and think it's OK to be cruel and evil to fellow citizens.

It’s clear to me that Trump has one by one omitted government officials or their advice to set up his own dictatorship through his personal attorneys. This is the same way done by Hitler, who empowered the SS officers in 1933 to carry out his orders after the German Parliament building was burned by arson in 1933. (www:historyplace.com/worldwar2/riseofhilter/burns.htm) Parliamentarians were no more, and Hitler began implementing his atrocities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}