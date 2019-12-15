Mailbag: Sad times in America

Democracy is in danger! We have a president who refuses to live by constitutional rules. He is acting like a traitor to the American Way. Trump has gained his power through the people he bribed by promises and intimidation: promises to his base and intimidation to everyone who opposes his ideas. I’m beginning to think that our country has a large number of people who are dishonest and think it's OK to be cruel and evil to fellow citizens.
It’s clear to me that Trump has one by one omitted government officials or their advice to set up his own dictatorship through his personal attorneys. This is the same way done by Hitler, who empowered the SS officers in 1933 to carry out his orders after the German Parliament building was burned by arson in 1933. (www:historyplace.com/worldwar2/riseofhilter/burns.htm) Parliamentarians were no more, and Hitler began implementing his atrocities.
The sad part of American history will be that Republicans in office are supporting Trump's bad behavior for promises of political support. Republicans are no longer working to retain a democracy. They are supporting Trump for lowering taxes for the rich disproportionately from other taxpayers while he has stirred up a military atmosphere with all nations, approved increased pollution of the world, denied programs to improve infrastructure, pushed back on citizenship rules, refused to set regulations to monitor the use of guns, supports misbehavior of military personnel, and gives whopping stories to explain his own misbehavior.
Rita Snyder
Corvallis