Mailbag: Rushmore request difficult to fulfill

Our 45th president has requested that his face be added to Mount Rushmore. His request generates a number of controversies as to its final placement and which face would he replace and on and on.

It would be a difficult request to fulfill. I have an alternate suggestion for President Trump’s memorial.

Mount Rushmore faces are 60 feet tall, so let us commission a 60-foot-tall three-dimensional head of President Trump and place it on top the Trump Tower in New York.

I would also suggest that the sculptured head be slightly flattened to feature his profile and then mounted on a pivot, so it can turn with his orange hair freely flowing in the breeze. That way it would provide a public service as a wind soc, and could become a famous landmark for the city of New York.

If this building is not large enough to memorialize each soul lost now or the souls lost in the near future, we could repurpose as many Trump properties as it might take.

Glen Rea

Albany

