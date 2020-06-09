Mailbag: Rush to develop vaccine dangerous

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The idea that the world will not go back to normal until everyone on the planet is vaccinated has no scientific basis whatsoever.

Recent studies suggest roughly 80% of the population infected with the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) will have no or only mild symptoms. When infected with a coronavirus, our body’s immune defense system goes to work producing natural killer cells and antibodies against the coronavirus, with no viruses capable of replication after about eight days. At that point we are no longer contagious to those around us.

What of vaccine safety? In a race to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market at “warp speed,” vaccine manufacturers are being allowed to bypass the normally required animal trials before trying the vaccine on humans, or human trials. Experts in the scientific community state this is a dangerous shortcut that eliminates important safety measures. Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, Baylor College of Medicine, testifying in front of Congress, stated, “One of the things we are not hearing a lot about is the unique potential safety problem of coronavirus vaccines. This was first found in the early 1960s with the respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. That some of these kids that got the vaccine actually did worse and I believe there were two deaths as a consequence of that study.”