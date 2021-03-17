Mailbag: Royals' behavior is not above politics

I was dismayed and disgusted by Alex Webb’s commentary on March 10 regarding the outrageous acts of racism directed toward Harry and Meghan and their baby Archie.

Apparently, Mr. Webb, who is white, blindly overlooks the blatant discrimination against Harry/Meghan, treating it simply as the start of a new “royal spinoff,” and — with his Bloomberg financially-focused world view — completely misses the egregious racism they were subjected to due to Meghan’s mixed-race status.

Because the royal family business couldn’t handle having any Black blood in the royal line, they refused to give Meghan’s baby the title of prince, as William and Kate’s children were given. Since he wouldn’t have the title, he also was denied royal protection or security. Did they think a Black baby not worth protecting? This behavior is definitely not “above politics.”

Just look at Britain’s royals and parliamentary leaders: Far and away, they are white men! Sure there were a few queens here and there, and Margaret Thatcher, but it’s mostly a white male bastion.

It seems they still deem the residents of their colonies (and Harry’s own son) to be inferior human beings.