My comment is about the Sunday John Rosemond parenting column, "How to Handle Stealing, Lying."
Mr. Rosemond's comments dealt with a punishment that did not involve the two stolen cars. When our younger son once stole a couple of small items from a toy store, we talked about it, then I took him back to the store where he returned the items and apologized to the owner.
He learned his lesson. The owner thanked him but told him he wouldn't be allowed back in the store without a parent. That made a big impression on him.
I was disappointed that Mr. Rosemond didn't suggest the boy return the two stolen cars and apologize. In my opinion, that was a big mistake.
Debbi Wood
Lincoln City (Nov. 11)